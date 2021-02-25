Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CommScope worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 382,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 814,475 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

