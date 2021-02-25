PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.PROG also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROG has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $50.45. 3,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,007. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.