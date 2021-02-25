Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Shares of PGNY traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 2,762,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,806. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Progyny has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other Progyny news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $123,006.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 997,703 shares of company stock worth $40,084,687 over the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

