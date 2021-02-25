Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $137,806.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $17.59 million and $137,806.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00189380 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,731,896,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,506,204,060 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.