Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $103.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Prologis by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 955,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,195,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.