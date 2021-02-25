ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. ProPetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 3.48.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

