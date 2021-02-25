ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

