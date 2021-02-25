ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,374 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after buying an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,735 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $300.94 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.37 and its 200 day moving average is $330.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.