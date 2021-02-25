ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $639.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $713.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $741.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

