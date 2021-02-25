ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,475 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $139.44 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of -774.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.