ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $214.94 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.