ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.90. Approximately 2,865,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,824,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

