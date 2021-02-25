Protective Insurance Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.76 million, a PE ratio of -84.98 and a beta of 0.90. Protective Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

