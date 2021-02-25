Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRLB. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.16.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

