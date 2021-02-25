Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 1,260,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,124,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The firm has a market cap of $724.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 592.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

