PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Raised to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PTITF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. PT Indosat Tbk has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

PT Indosat Tbk Company Profile

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers voice, SMS, and data transfer services through post-paid and prepaid plans.

