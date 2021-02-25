Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Trading Up 12%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s stock price was up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 796,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 450,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.