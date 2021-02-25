Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.34 ($102.75).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €85.36 ($100.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.82 and a 200-day moving average of €80.87. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion and a PE ratio of 181.58. Puma has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €93.44 ($109.93).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.