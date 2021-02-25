Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Pure Storage updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

PSTG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.45. 315,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

