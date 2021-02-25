PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.60.

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products, and C&R. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

