Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,998,000 after buying an additional 190,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 22.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5,603.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.