Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

TSE:OGC opened at C$1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. OceanaGold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

