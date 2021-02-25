Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for McGrath RentCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 259.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $174,151.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,285.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $141,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,277. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.