Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Lowered by Analyst

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

