Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Increased by Analyst

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.45. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.97 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.