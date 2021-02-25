Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of AAN opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

