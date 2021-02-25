Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Colfax in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

CFX stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after acquiring an additional 703,654 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

