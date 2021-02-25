Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.18.

Shares of BMO opened at C$107.80 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$108.57. The company has a market cap of C$69.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$98.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.11.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

