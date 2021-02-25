Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Shares of NXST opened at $138.95 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

