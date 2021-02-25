Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Issued By Northcoast Research

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Herc in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Herc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

