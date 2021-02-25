Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

