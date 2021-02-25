Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million.

FMBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $181,332.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

