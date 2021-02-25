Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 31,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,303,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,631,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,878 shares of company stock worth $6,512,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

