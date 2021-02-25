QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

Shares of QEP Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 136,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,270. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $863.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 5.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

