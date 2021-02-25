Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Trading Down 5.7%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $167.69 and last traded at $168.95. Approximately 1,740,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,524,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

