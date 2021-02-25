Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $294.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.32 and a 200-day moving average of $230.15. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $301.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

