Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $26.59.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.