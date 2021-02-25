Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.02-4.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.52 EPS.

NYSE PWR traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.00. 72,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.