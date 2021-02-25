Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.02-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.95-12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.91 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.42.

PWR traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.61. 2,022,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $86.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

