Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,565 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

