Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Invesco stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.