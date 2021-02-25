Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $335,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 256,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 30,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

