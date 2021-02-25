Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $432,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.08.

NYSE HII opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $235.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

