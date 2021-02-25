Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 553 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,344,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $262.78 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.77.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

