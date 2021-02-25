Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $348.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,226,298.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

