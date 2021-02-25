Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,090 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BBL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

