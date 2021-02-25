Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at about $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,482,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Markel stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,113.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,332.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,044.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,022.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

