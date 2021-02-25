Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

RACE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,976. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

