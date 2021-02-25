QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 14.4%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) fell 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.77 and last traded at $55.46. 23,076,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 22,954,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $654,706,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $92,895,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $77,126,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

