Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Down 10.8%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 10,293,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,769,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $600,000.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

